Aggressor Adventures launches season two of Inspired By Adventure podcast

Aggressor Adventures has announced season two of its podcast series, Inspired by Adventure.

“I learned there are millions of others just like me who crave to learn more about interesting people, their worldly adventures, and what inspires them,” says Wayne Brown, CEO of Aggressor Adventures. “With the help of an incredible line-up of guests and their fascinating stories, I’m eager to have listeners join us as we explore the latest and greatest in adventure travel, and connect the dots on the mysteries of the natural world.”

Aggressor’s podcasts take a deep dive into the lives of fascinating individuals that have turned adventuring into a lifestyle. Inspired by Adventure features guests with a nuanced and expert perspective on adventure travel topics. Guests include the most-iconic marine artist of our time, Dr Guy Harvey; Canadian Screen Award-winning producer, creator and star of the hit TV series Survivorman, Les Stroud; scuba diving industry expert Tec Clark; and Egyptologist Emile Ghaly and his depth of knowledge of Egyptian history.

Episodes of Inspired by Adventure are released weekly and are available for download on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher. The podcast schedule is also available on the Aggressor Adventures Media Hub.

www.aggressor.com