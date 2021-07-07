The ocean is calling, let’s go with… Scuba Travel

Are you feeling the call of the ocean? While the vaccination programme carries on apace, a few more countries we can dive in have been added to the green list which is great news!

Our team would love you to get in touch, they are ready and waiting to tailor a trip to suit your experience level and budget. They will expertly guide you through the requirements needed to travel.

With over 40 islands (only 8 of which are inhabited) to explore, the quality of diving will astound even the most seasoned diver. There are dramatic wall dives, opulent corals and sponges, pelagic encounters and healthy reef dives to enjoy. And with the Turks & Caicos Explorer as your liveaboard home for the week, you really can get away from it all on a perfect voyage through the many island and cays. Find out more The Turks and Caicos Aggressor liveaboard is another fantastic liveaboard option to dive this area – find out more The Caribbean is heaven for anyone who loves the beach, and the Turks & Caicos islands rank high on the list of the most amazing beaches in the region. What’s not to love? Located in exotic Grace Bay in Providenciales, Turks & Caicos Islands, Beaches Turks & Caicos mixes up superb diving with all the creature comforts of a luxury inclusive holiday for solo travellers, friends, families and couples. Find out more here * prices are subject to change according to availability at the time of booking Click here to book this incredible Caribbean holiday

Malta is often considered to be the Mediterranean country that offers the best diving in the region. Only a short flight from the UK, you can be a world away in a matter of hours. Air Malta offer regional departures and fly daily whilst a wide range of hotels of all standard are available to suit every budget. It is Malta’s wreck diving that attracts most UK divers to her shores, but Malta is so much more than just a wreck diving mecca. Spend your day exploring wrecks, caves and reef dives. Spend your evening relaxing in the all-inclusive San Antonio hotel. Our 4* All-inclusive option is the San Antonio Hotel & Deep Blue Malta – click here Our classic 3* option is the Sunflower Boutique Hotel – click here for more information Just a short ferry ride from Malta is Gozo with its clear waters, breathtaking drop-offs and dramatic underwater scenery – click here for more Find out more about our Malta holidays here

Departing from Sharm El Sheikh allow you to dive some of the most beautiful areas in the northern Red Sea regardless of the weather. Enjoy the colourful reefs of Tiran, always buzzing with life, the incredible walls of Ras Muhamed and the majestic Thistlegorm. You will spend 7 nights on board on a full board basis (twin-share cabin). Included in your package are up to 22 dives over the week, 12lt tank, air fills and weights. Please prebook nitrox and 15lt tanks before travel. Flights are direct with EnterAir from Gatwick (Indirect Manchester are available at a supplement) and transfers are also included. At the end of the week, you will have day use of a hotel and buffet lunch while you wait for your flight home.

Click here to email us and receive more information about this amazing liveaboard. Dive the reefs of Tiran, Ras Mohammed, and the incredible Thistlegorm Click here to see Whirlwind’s full schedule and offers