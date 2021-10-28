HomeScuba NewsUK2021 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards honour Bahamas' new website
Bahamas

2021 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards honour Bahamas’ new website

Avatar of Mark Evans
By Mark Evans

-

Modified date:

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation took home Gold in the ‘Destination Marketing Website’ category during the 2021 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards for its newly relaunched website.

Travel Weekly is an influential provider of travel industry news, research and analysis, and to be recognized by esteemed industry experts is a great honour,” said Deputy Prime Minister The Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Bahamas Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation. “We are so proud to be acknowledged amongst the best in the industry.”

Highlights of the redesigned website, which is now available in six languages, include an ‘Itinerary Planner’ that allows travellers to build a custom itinerary, and in-depth ‘Experiences’ pages that leverage the power of storytelling to showcase the islands’ most-unique experiences. In addition, the revamped website offers new features and functionalities that make planning a vacation in the Bahamas fun, easy and informative.

“The relaunch of Bahamas.com was truly a team effort. Each new feature on the website was meticulously designed to ensure that every person who visits the site leaves with a deeper understanding of our beautiful destination,” said Joy Jibrilu, Director General of Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation. “We wanted to make the vacation planning experience seamless, while inspiring visitors with real, culturally enriching Bahamian stories.”

“We are proud to work alongside The Bahamas to help share the story of its 16 islands across the world,” said Rafael Cardozo, founder and CEO of Tambourine, The Bahamas’ agency of record. “To receive the Magellan Gold Award, which is easily one of the industry’s most-coveted and widely recognised awards, is the icing on the cake.”

