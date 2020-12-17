18th-century Thames shipwreck given extra protection

An 18th-century shipwreck lying in the Thames is among a host of historic sites that have been granted additional protection by Historic England in 2020.

The Old Brig is a well-preserved merchant ship that was believed to have been involved in smuggling prior to sinking.

It has lain in the mug off Seasalter, Kent, for hundreds of years, and is periodically exposed by the tides.

Wessex Archaeology conducted an investigation and believe there is the potential for more exciting finds to be found in the lower hull.

Historic England’s chief executive Duncan Wilson commented: “Despite the challenges that the heritage sector has faced this year, 2020 has seen many brilliant additions to the list.”

Other sites include a Victorian railway station, post-World War Two towers, and Jacobean gardens.